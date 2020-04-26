49ers, Packers travel vastly different paths

RAMS: The Rams had one of the league’s worst offensive lines last year and didn’t address that spot until taking Clemson tackle Treymayne Anchrum in the seventh round. They had no first-round pick after trading it for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and used their first selection on running back Cam Akers. This is the second straight year they took a running back on day two, which isn’t always the best value.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles’ other team also had problems on the offensive line last year that weren’t addressed in the draft. They took QB Justin Herbert sixth overall and traded back into the first round for LB Kenneth Murray. That left them with no more picks until round four and they didn’t end up with any linemen.

DOLPHINS: This draft will be a success for Miami if QB Tua Tagovailoa remains healthy and develops into a franchise QB. But it wouldn’t have hurt to get him a starting receiver in a draft filled with prospects. Instead, they spent their next six picks on the offensive line and secondary and didn’t take a receiver until grabbing Navy QB Malcom Perry in the seventh round. That leaves them with DeVante Parker and few other proven options at receiver.

