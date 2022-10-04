49ers dominant against Rams

A dominant defense and Deebo Samuel.

The formula that has been so successful for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams delivered another convincing win.

Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the 49ers beat the Rams 24-9 Monday night at Santa Clara, Calif.

“We knew it would be an ice-bag game,” Hufanga said. “Every time we play these guys it’s a physical matchup. For us as a defense, we want to be the rock. We want to be solid on defense, stand our ground and go out there and swarm.”

Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners (2-2) their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals.

The Rams (2-2) won the matchup that meant most in last season's NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings.

San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay's offense and got enough big plays for the win.

• It it a marriage too beautiful to last? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have both hired divorce attorneys, according to a Page Six report Tuesday.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” a source told the New York Post’s gossip page. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

This, after the New York Daily News reported Monday that the mega-successful couple both hunkered down in Miami during Hurricane Ian — though perhaps they weren’t hunkering together?

“They have met secretly together and with their children and have been using FaceTime nearly every day,” the Daily News source said. “They are committed to making their family whole and their marriage work.”

Representatives for Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, did not respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for confirmation or comment.

The union between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and the Brazilian supermodel has reportedly been on the rocks for months, starting with a supposedly “epic fight” between husband and wife that was said to be going on for weeks in August and the beginning of September.

Baseball

Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration. The New York Yankees slugger is running out of time to hit his 62nd homer.

Judge's homerless streak extended to five games since matching Roger Maris' 61 for the American League record, with No. 99 not coming close to clearing the wall in the Yankees’ 99th win of the season.

“I’m sure he wants to hit it,” manager Aaron Boone said of Judge's outburst in the dugout during a 5-4 win over Texas on Tuesday. “It hasn’t been much different than what I hear or see out of him frankly throughout the year. He lets out a little bit down there. Not much typically, but no, I really think he's fine.”

Judge was 1 for 5 with a single, and scored the decisive run in the win over the Rangers in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.