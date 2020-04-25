49ers acquire Williams

The San Francisco 49ers acquired one Pro Bowl left tackle and said goodbye to another.

The defending NFC champion 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.

The Niners sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

The 49ers had a big need at left tackle because Staley informed them he planned to retire. He announced it later Saturday, saying a deteriorating neck injury led to his decision to retire after 13 seasons. Staley also missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger.

DOLPHINS: Running back Matt Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick.

The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Breida, who is from Brandon, Florida, averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.