4 days and counting

KENOSHA — Jury deliberations will go into a fourth day in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The jury returned to the courtroom at about 4 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told them he understood they wanted to retire for the day. “You certainly put in a full day,” Schroeder said.

The jurors began deliberations at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. On the first day, jurors sent out a request for 11 additional copies of the jury instructions, presumably so each juror could have a copy of their own. On Wednesday, jurors asked to review several videos presented showing the shootings that were presented as evidence at trial as evidence at trial.

On Thursday, jurors arrived at 9 a.m. and went straight into deliberations. They remained at work throughout the day, never sending out any questions.

But one question did come at the very last moment.

Taking instructions homeAs they sat in the jury box for the few minutes it takes for the judge to excuse them for the day, Schroeder asked if they had any questions. One of the seven women on the jury said she did, asking if she could take the jury instructions home for the night.

“Can you take the jury instructions home?” Schreoder repeated, considering. He decided they could. “But you obviously can’t talk to anyone about them.”

When the jurors were excused, Schroeder noted that defense attorney Mark Richards had shook his head when the judge said they could bring the jury instructions home. “I’m afraid it will become the dictionary game,” Richards said, worried that jurors could try to do research on the questions at home.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Binger said he just wanted to make sure jurors could not bring home the notes they took during the trial. Schroeder said they could not, and asked a bailiff to make sure that was communicated to them.

The jury has now been deliberating for about 22 hours.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber, first degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and attempted first degree homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020. He is also charged with recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward two other men. In addition to those charges, jurors are considering lesser included charges on several of the counts.

The defense has maintained that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense when he shot the three men. In their deliberations, jurors must decide whether the teenager had a reasonable belief that he was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm when he fired the shots with his AR-15-style rifle, and whether he himself provoked the men’s actions with his own behavior before the shootings.

Pending mistrial requests

While the jurors are deliberating, there are still two pending mistrial requests from the defense, one request with prejudice, meaning that if it is granted the state would not be able to refile charges in the case. The second, made Wednesday by defense attorney Corey Chirafisi, was made on the record in court, with Chirafisi saying the defense was at a disadvantage because a video that came into the trial late came through email in a compressed file. Chirafisi said the defense did not realize they did not have the same file as the state until after evidence was closed.

Longtime Kenosha criminal defense attorney Don Bielski said he thought Schroeder was prudent in waiting to make a ruling on the mistrial motions.

“I think Judge Schroeder is correct in waiting and addressing the issues if it becomes crucial,” he said. “If there’s a verdict that is favorable to the defense they may drop a mistrial motion … If the jury hangs, they have to start over anyway.”

Bielski said. “Delaying a decision takes advantage of all the work that’s been accomplished already. If the decision is unfavorable to the defnse they will certainly push the issue and have already made their records for appeal.”

