4 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $600,000

Walk to The Prairie School from this quality built 4 bedroom Cape Cod in The Shores. Built by Salerno, this charming home includes a two story foyer w/open staircase, formal living room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace, family room w/masonry fireplace and hardwood floor open to a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter and cupboard space, desk, and dining area w/vaulted ceiling and sliding door to patio. First floor bedroom/office w/built in bookcases. Second floor includes a loft w/built-in bookcases, 3 bedrooms including a primary suite w/walk in closet and private bath w/jetted tub. 1st floor laundry. 3 car garage. Basement is plumbed for bathroom. Private back yard w/patio. Neighborhood beach for residents of The Shores. Close to Wind Point lighthouse and Shoop Park golf course