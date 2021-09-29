4 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $575,000

You will be All Right in this Sensational Wind Point Colonial Contemporary Hey Sexy all Redone and Ready for Years of Enjoyment. Only a job relocation makes this exquisite home available. There is no doubt it will check all the boxes and you won't be able to beat the price per square foot value being offered.Simply stated Pleasant Perfection will draw you to this Executive Colonial Sanctuary Steps away from Lake Michigan in Highly desirable Wind Point Wisconsin. You won't want to let this Completely Updated and Pristine home get away. This Gem will be hard to surpass. Don't hesitate or it will be too late.Preapproval or proof of funds must be provided to listing agent before appointment confirmation. Seller Requires all parties who enter home to wear a mask.