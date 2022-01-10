 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $485,000

Exceptional quality built Wind Point Cape Cod features large open floor plan, Kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and dinette area leading to outside deck. Living room with stone gas fireplace leading to spacious family room, dining room, office or 5th bedroom and first floor laundry. Upstairs offers a Master suite with whirlpool tub, shower and large custom walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms with walk in closets and full bath. Expansive finished lower level - spacious family room, full bath, exercise and game room. Exterior Circular drive, 3-car garage, gorgeous landscaping, mature trees, large deck, enjoy nature and evenings by the outside stone fireplace, gazebo and shed. This beautiful home is sure to impress! Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News