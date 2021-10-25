4 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $390,000

Beautiful home located in the sought after Wind Meadows subdivision offering numerous upgrades/updates throughout. Spacious room sizes make this home perfect for your family. Gorgeous Brazilian walnut flooring adorns the first floor. Living room offers a pretty bay window, double sided natural fireplace and crown molding. Beamed ceiling family room with wet bar. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and SS appliances. Dining room will have you entertaining in style. First floor laundry, half bath and fantastic mudroom. Master suite with updated bath and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms. Lower level offers finished rec room and plenty of storage. Private yard with patio abuts common area and the lake. Pool, tennis courts, club house included in HOA dues