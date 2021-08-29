 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $300,000

Wind Point 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Family Home features Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining room, kitchen with dinette, family room, office/den, first floor master bedroom and more. Great Wind Point neighborhood. Large deck, over 1/3 acre lot.. 2 1/2 car garage.

