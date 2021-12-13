4 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $289,900

WOW. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms brick Cape Cod. Living room with hardwood floor and natural fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area plus a formal Dining room. Main level 4th bedroom was converted into a sitting area/office and easily converted back to a 4th bedroom Upper level has 2 generous bedrooms with a full bathroom. 2 car garage is extra tall. Beautiful fenced backyard and new landscaping this year in the front yard.