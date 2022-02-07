 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $285,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $285,000

WOW. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms brick Cape Cod. Living room with hardwood floor and natural fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area plus a formal Dining room. Main level 4th bedroom was converted into a sitting area/office and easily converted back to a 4th bedroom Upper level has 2 generous bedrooms with a full bathroom. 2 car garage is extra tall. Beautiful fenced backyard and new landscaping this year in the front yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News