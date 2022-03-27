4 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $225,000

Unique farmhouse in Union Grove. Can be used as a single family or the back suite can be rented out or used as an in-law suite. Two separate entrances. The main house has a spacious living room, dining room full bath and kitchen on the main floor. 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. The back suite has an open concept living room/kitchen, one large bedroom and full bathroom all on one floor. Enclosed front porch. The basement is separated. The gas/electric and utilities are not separated. There is no garage. The building in the back to the West belongs to the adjacent property. Showings to be scheduled with an agent this Saturday and Sunday between 12-6.