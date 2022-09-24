2017 4 BED 2.5 BATH CONTEMPORARY HOME IN CHICORY CREEK!! Owners have already made several high end upgrades to this newer home to include: Updated bath vanity, White panel fence, expanded driveway/sidewalk to backyard/porch, Pergola on porch, high end appliances, security system.Open concept design with kitchen with granite counters, lots of counter space, cabinets, pantry, island open to large dinette area and great rm with beautiful gas fireplace with large hearth. Den/office/playrm in front of home off foyer with French doors. Upstairs has 2 full bath and 4 spacious bedrooms and closets, Owners bedrm with en suite, 2 walk in closets. Entering from garage, convenient mudrm with bench/hooks and accessible laundry off kitchen. Everything completed inside&outside! Make Your Appt Today!
4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street, an area with multiple bars, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday "regarding a fight with shots fired."
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Colle…
Firefighters from four counties and the Wisconsin Air National Guard were called to respond to a large fire near Interstate 94 Tuesday night.
A St. Vincent de Paul thrift store is returning to Racine after a nearly decade-long absence. It opens Thursday at 2118 Rapids Drive.
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
There is not expected to be any change to Twin Disc's manufacturing operations in Racine, primarily at the facility located at the intersection of 21st Street and Ohio Street.
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Two dead, two others hospitalized following mass shooting at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue early Sunday
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue outside the Las Margaritas bar early Sunday, according to authorities.
He demanded money from them, saying "(Expletive), give me your (expletive) money," and stole over $1,500 from the two men, according to a criminal complaint.
A Union Grove man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Caledonia before stealing $150 from her.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers, including the name of a Racine County deputy, from Barnes' list of endorsements.