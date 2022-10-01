 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $430,000

2017 4 BED 2.5 BATH CONTEMPORARY HOME IN CHICORY CREEK!! Owners have already made several high end upgrades to this newer home to include: Updated bath vanity, White panel fence, expanded driveway/sidewalk to backyard/porch, Pergola on porch, high end appliances, security system.Open concept design with kitchen with granite counters, lots of counter space, cabinets, pantry, island open to large dinette area and great rm with beautiful gas fireplace with large hearth. Den/office/playrm in front of home off foyer with French doors. Upstairs has 2 full bath and 4 spacious bedrooms and closets, Owners bedrm with en suite, 2 walk in closets. Entering from garage, convenient mudrm with bench/hooks and accessible laundry off kitchen. Everything completed inside&outside! Make Your Appt Today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News