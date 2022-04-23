4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $398,000

Loumos Heights Ranch w/Finished Lower Level & Fenced in Yard! This 4BR newer home offers a great floor plan enhanced by cathedral ceilings & 6 panel doors. The inviting Living Room w/Gas FP is open to Dinette w/patio access to backyard deck. Granite Kitchen boasts staggered Maple cabinets, tile backsplash and SS appliances and leads to convenient 1st Floor Laundry. Spacious Master Bedroom includes a WIC and en suite w/walk in shower. 2 additional Bedrooms & Bath complete the main level. An open staircase leads to an expansive finished LL w/look-out windows that includes a Rec Room area w/Kitchenette featuring poured concrete countertops, 4th Bedroom and Bathroom! Great curb appeal...fenced yard w/deck...quiet street! Ideal location for commuters and within minutes to area amenities!