4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $239,900

Well maintained and MOVE IN READY 4 bedroom with many updates! NEWER furnace and Central Air! Updated kitchen and bath! Hardwood Floors and six panel doors! Nice Rec Room and lower level bath. Great back yard with Huge HEATED garagewith 10ft ceiling! Newer composite deck! A Must See!

