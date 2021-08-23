4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $219,900

You may love this charming home in Sturtevant with so many updates. It comes with 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths plus a Rec room in the basement. The Furnace and A/C are brand new from 2021. There is new steel siding and new gutters,, new flooring in the kitchen and new carpet in the living room. The front door has been replaced and the half bath has been updated as well. The roof was done in 2006 with 30 year shingles. And the windows have been replaced as well. The back yard is huge and all fenced in for pets or kids. There is a large 10x12 shed in the backyard and a small greenhouse. The lot backs up to an area of land that is not buildable, so no neighbors behind you. The Patio has been poured with footings for a future sun room and heat coils were installed as well. Come enjoy this home!