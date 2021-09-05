4 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $300,000

GREAT SOUTH MILWAUKEE COLONIAL WITH LOCATION, SPACE, and GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!You'll know this is the one as you pull up to this quiet neighborhood, Hickory Park across the street, near the schools, lakefront, and easy commute anywhere. First floor has newer flooring, open concept, large living room, half bath, great heated sunroom off kitchen that opens to patio overlooking park-like back yard with large shed! The second floor has 4 nice size bedrooms with great closet space and a full bath. Lower level has finished rec room, ample storage and laundry area. Great access to highway, shopping at Drexel Town Square, close to Milwaukee, Oak Leaf bike path, and lots of parks with every sport available, tennis, basketball, pickle ball, baseball. Come see this great home while it lasts!