6 year old- Completely Custom - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 1/2 car garage on over 1.5+ wooded acres. Heavily insulated, complete 2x6 construction, & trussed roof. The 2 April Aire Furnaces, 2 A/C units and water heater are all energy saving! 2 sump pumps. Living room, kitchen & dining room have open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Real solid custom masonry wood fireplace. Oversized commercial appliances with 4 ovens and an oversized custom island with granite countertops and walk in pantry. Main level has an extra large master suite with large walk in closet and master bath with oversized tub, shower and custom vanity. Lower level has 3 bedrooms & 1 bath as well as a nice sized family room and extra large area that has electric installed & capped for a potential 2nd kitchen or bar area.