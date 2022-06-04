4 Bedroom Home in Somers - $539,900

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! Relocation is the only reason this almost brand new, gorgeous corner lot home is on the market! Featuring 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, and located in desirable Golf Glen subdivision. This stunning Smart Home features an open concept floor plan with a 1st floor flex room, ideal for an office, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, second floor laundry completes the dream home! Plus you'll love the Smart Home features, high end finishes throughout and all appliances included! Huge open basement waiting for your finishing touches! A brand new fence and backyard patio just installed, perfect timing to enjoy summer nights with friends and family! Garage is completely insulated and all drywalled. All you have to do is MOVE IN and call it HOME!