4 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $475,000

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME SETTLED ON 6+ acres. Pole barn and horse barn with lots and lots of green!! Well maintained farm house that has a huge great room addition that was put on less than 20 years ago. BEAUTIFUL natural fireplace, cathedral knotty pine ceiling, windows, windows and more windows. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Cute 3 season room and nice wood deck to sit out on and enjoy the view. Newer roofThis one is a must see!!

