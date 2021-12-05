Wonderful 6 Acre Farmette in the Village of Raymond. Award winning 84' X 36' Barn with a new steel roof will excite any ''Barn Lover''. 28' X 110' block shed along with a professional built kennel will make you the envy of any garage enthusiast! Part of the garage ''Man Cave'' area has In-floor hydronic heat with stairs leading to a wonderful loft area. Vintage 1880 farmhouse has plenty of space with 4 BR's, an office and 2 BA's. (Some finish work is needed in the upper bedrooms and bath) Very spacious living room, master bedroom and kitchen. You'll love sitting in the 3 season front porch with all the country atmosphere! Park like 6 acres with mature trees giving you the ultimate privacy. New mound system just installed. OPEN HOUSE DECEMBER 5TH FROM 1:00-3:00!
4 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $450,000
