4 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $315,000

Looking for a home in Racine county? You have found it! Spacious 4 BD, 1.5 BA ranch home on almost 1 acre awaits its new owner. Spacious living room with beaming hardwood floors and natural fireplace. Eat-in kitchen has patio door that leads to composite deck, perfect for entertaining. Master suite and 3 generous bedrooms all have hardwood floors! Enjoy sunsets on the front deck! Plenty of room for kids to roam and play in private backyard. There are two storage sheds on the property and a firepit for enjoying those Summer/Fall evenings. Attached 2 car garage with extra parking for two cars. Newer roof (2016), newer water heater (2017) and septic was redone in 2013 per seller. Schedule your showing today to start making memories!