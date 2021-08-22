 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

Come make this 1920's charming home yours. Beautiful natural wood floors. High ceilings thru out the 1st floor. Dining and living rooms are very spacious and a bonus parlor which makes a great playroom or office. 2 bedrooms and full bath complete the 1st floor. 2nd floor has a 1/2 bath and 2 more bedrooms. Great family room/game room completes the 2nd floor. 2 car detached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News