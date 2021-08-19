 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $95,000

This spacious 4 bedroom, open concept, clean and bright home with a bedroom and bathroom on the main floor is ready for you. Updates include 2018 bathroom updated, roof, gutters, new water heater and furnace, exterior of home painted, and some new windows. 2021 new carpet and floor upstairs. This home is move in ready or portfolio ready so take your pick before it's gone.

