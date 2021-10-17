 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $79,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $79,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $79,000

BIG AND SPACIOUS SF HOME! This home is perfect for a large family. Seller wants it sold before winter. Buy it with down payment assistance and low rates. Check with your lender for details. Homes are selling fast and not too many homes as big as this one that lasts. Call for a showing ASAP. Newer windows throughout and main components of this home are in good condition. Large fenced in yard. All this home needs as Tender, Love and Care.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that
Local News

Healthy meals can be expensive and inaccessible. A Racine home chef is changing that

  • 3 min to read

Knowing the challenges of weight loss, Miketra Larry opened Prepping Beauties, which offers ready-to-eat meals made with organic ingredients. Her mission is to provide healthy, affordable meals and teach her clients — especially families — how to have a positive relationship with food on their budget.

"I'm here to debunk all of the lies of what healthy living requires, and what it robs you (from). Because, when I was younger … I tried so many different diets that were so ineffective, that were not beneficial to me at all."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News