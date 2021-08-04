4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $599,900

Enjoy lake living in this executive home featuring 4 BD and 4 BA on the shores of Mallard Lake! Multi-level deck overlooks the lake and offers multiple outdoor entertaining areas. Views of the lake are abundant from many rooms. The expansive kitchen offers a large breakfast/sunroom, island, quartz countertops, and beautiful tile floors. Family/great room has cathedral ceilings, natural fireplace and built-ins. Two story foyer leads to living room with 2nd fireplace & cathedral ceiling, French doors and electric fireplace. There is a first floor BD, full BA and mud room. Elevator leads from garage, to first floor bedroom, to upper master suite. Gorgeous vaulted ceiling master suite with large walk-in closet and laundry room. The master bath is sure to impress. *SEE DOCS for much more info