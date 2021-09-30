 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $59,900

Great Investment property if you are looking to flip. Owner has install all new windows. Cash offers only, Selling AS-IS Where is Conditions! Seller will not make any improvements, repairs of cure any defects. Home Inspection for Buyers information purposes only.

