4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $564,900

Brick home in Michigan Meadows custom built by Gene Signorin has a floor plan you will love.Immaculately cared for in & out this home is move-in ready.Hardwood floors through out most of the 1st floor w/ nice LR or flex space, generous formal dining,very spacious light filled 2 story FR w/ stunning 2 story brick FP & wonderful custom built-ins opens into wonderful white kitchen w/ inviting breakfast nook overlooking garden like yard,center island & more storage then you can imagine. 1st floor Owner's suite offers jetted tub & separate shower plus his and hers walkin closets.1st fl office could be used as a 4th bedroom w/ adjacent 1/2bath. Upstairs large loft overlooks FR but could be enclosed for an additional bedroom.As is very inviting & useful space.BR 3 is really a 2nd owners suite.