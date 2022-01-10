ENJOY UNOBSTRUCTED-PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MICHIGAN FROM THIS CHARMING, VINTAGE VICTORIAN! Relax on the covered front porch or wrap-around deck watching the changing seasons of the lake or colorful trees of the Historical District. Inviting foyer greets guests & flows to formal LR and formal DR w/ HW floors & lake view. Updated kitchen & huge family room w/ new luxury vinyl floors, wood burning FP & access to the expansive deck & big fenced backyard overlooking Lake Michigan. Double deep lot means no homes sit between you & the lake! Large 2nd floor master suite features remodeled bath plus 2 more BDRMs. 3rd floor boasts an area fun for the kids & 4th bdrm. LL exercise room & 2-car garage plus apron parking. Many windows replaced, Roof-10yrs. Flat roof-1yr. AC-5yrs. A great opportunity!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $379,900
