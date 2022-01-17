4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $359,900

Quality built, spacious Northside home. You will love the wonderful floor plan offering a living room with nice picture window and crown molding open to family room with gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen with solid surface counters, island, an abundance of cabinets and planning desk. Dining room offers built-in china cabinet. Half bath on main. First floor laundry room. The large screened in deck area overlooks the private, partially fenced yard. Upstairs you will find an extra wide hallway leading to spacious bedrooms and an updated family bath with separate commode and shower over tub area. Master bedroom has built-in bookcases, walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. Finished lower level (pool table stays). Two zone heating and an abundance of closets. Easy to call this one home.