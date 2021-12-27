4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $279,900

Location, location, location for this 3BR 1.5 bath charmer. Located just blocks away from Lake Michigan, beaches, Racine Zoo, the famed Michigan Boulevard, and a short distance to downtown. First floor great room features hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and picture window. Bright living room with wall to wall windows, beamed ceiling, built-ins, and patio access. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, large center island, and attached dining space. Flex room on the main floor with built-ins could be used for 4th BR, office, den, or to expand the 1/2 BA. 2nd floor features 3 spacious BRs. Two BRs have access to the roof top deck. Full BA on second level features large dual vanity with granite counters and tiled shower. Attached two car garage and nice sized back yard that is fully fenced.