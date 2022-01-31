 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $259,900

Completely updated open concept 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch on a quiet cul de sac! Move in ready! Main floor features eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and large pantry, that is open to the generous living space. Four bedrooms with hardwood floors and 1.5 baths. Lower level features a huge rec room space with egress window and a second full bathroom. Yard is completely fenced with a 2 car garage and patio.

