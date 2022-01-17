 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $239,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $239,900

Classic, 4-bedroom, brick, Neo-Colonial, 2-story located in Manree Park. Known as the Thomas McNeil House. Spacious family room with French doors, vaulted ceiling, skylites, and impressive granite fireplace. Galley kitchen with adjoining dinette & ample cabinet space. Formal dining room with built-in corner hutches & hardwood floors extending into a good sized living room with bay window and another fireplace. 4 bedrooms on upper level with additional full bath. One bedroom could work well as an office/den with built-in cabinetry. 2-car garage has extended rear storage area. Large rear deck for summertime entertaining. This solidly built home is waiting for the next owner's creative decorating ideas. Any time, effort and money put into this property is sure to be worth the investment.

