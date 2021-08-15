 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $209,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $209,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $209,000

Spacious Victorian near North Beach & Racine Zoo! This Queen Anne styled home features the charm of yesteryear w/beautiful architectural details! The elegant Foyer introduces 2400+sqft of living space enhanced by original woodwork, HW floors & lg windows! FLOORING CREDIT of $3k offered to Buyer to update/refinish as desired! The Main Level offers Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Den, Bathroom & Lg Kitchen! The upper level includes a MSTR BR w/WIC, 3 addt'l Bedrooms & Bathroom w/clawfoot tub! Partial Finished LL w/walk-out access includes a Rec Room, 2 Bonus Rooms & Bathroom! The back wrap-around porch overlooks fenced in yard! Newer siding & windows. 2.5 car Garage. Home Warranty! Awesome location near schools, churches & downtown! Enjoy the 4th of July parade from your covered front porch!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News