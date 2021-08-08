 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $205,000

WHAT A GEM!!! AWESOME HOUSE, AWESOME YARD-Completely fenced in back yard with a privacy fence-- Sale includes extra lot which makes aproximately .75 acres in the city!! Plenty of room for pool, trampoline, even four wheelers if you wish!! AMAZING home with so much charm. Updated kitchen! 4+ bedrooms, 1.5 bath, sunroom- so much space for your growing family. Nice wood floors, and trim. 2.5 car garage.Professional drain tile in the basement. This one is going to be gone lightning fast.Home warranty included!!

