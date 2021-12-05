Per the Wisconsin Historical Society, ''The Lawrence and Nellie Nelson House was constructed in 1919. It is a two-story residence with a cube form and modest Prairie-style influences''. Welcome to this historic gem in the heart of West Racine! This property boasts wood floors, beautiful architectural details, spacious rooms, fireplace, a large, amazing screened front porch, Central Air, fenced in back yard, dual door access to the garage which allows for both street and alley access, large expandable attic for all your design ideas! Seller updates include newer roof, windows and furnace all in the last 5-10 years. This house has all the good bones needed to really make it your own, while being convenient to everything in Racine, especially the treasures of West Racine! Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $204,900
