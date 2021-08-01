4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

Stunning Classic Victorian! Front porch to enjoy those summer evenings, Formal entry with breath-takaing staircase. Multi-roomed main floor with natural woodwork throughout and hardwood flooring. Kitchen has refinished hardwood flooring, ample counter and cabinet space and perfect coffee nook. Dual staircase to access the upper. Upstairs find four spacious bedrooms, and full bathroom. The master has cathedral ceilings, enclosed porch area and laundry hook-up (inside closet area). Great size back yard. Roof in 2015, some windows in 2017.Easy walk to the lake, zoo, harbor, downtown, restaurants. So much to offer!