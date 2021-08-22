 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900

Spacious Victorian near North Beach & Racine Zoo! This Queen Anne styled home features the charm of yesteryear w/beautiful architectural details! The elegant Foyer introduces 2400+sqft of living space enhanced by original woodwork, HW floors & large windows! The Main Level offers Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Den, Bathroom & Large Kitchen! The upper level includes a MSTR BR w/WIC, 3 addt'l Bedrooms & Bathroom w/clawfoot tub! Partial Finished LL w/walk-out access includes a Rec Room, 2 Bonus Rooms & Bathroom! The back wrap-around porch overlooks fenced in yard! Newer siding & windows. 2.5 car Garage. Home Warranty included! Awesome location near schools, churches & downtown amenities! Enjoy the 4th of July parade from your covered front porch!

