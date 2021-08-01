If you've been searching for a large family home steps from Lake Michigan & The Racine Zoo look no further. This home has been loved and will need a little TLC to make it your own, but wait until you see what it offers! Situated in a quaint desirable neighborhood you'll have a private fenced yard with room to garden, play and relax. The 3-car garage is a welcomed surprise, ready for all your toys. As you enter this stunning home you'll be greeted by the foyer that overlooks an expansive great room w/ natural fireplace. An oversized kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, dining room, den, sun porch and 1/2 bath complete the 1st floor. As you walk upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, a family bath, an owner suite & a walk-out porch that overlooks the backyard. Simply stunning layout, ready for your vision!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $190,000
