4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

Have it all in West Racine! Four BRs plus a 1st fl den with built-ins and adjacent powder room; glorious 3-seasons room overlooking the fenced backyard and new cement patio; dine-in kitchen plus formal holiday dining space; replacement vinyl windows; low-maintenance exterior with one of the nicest, no-maintenance front porches you've ever had the opportunity to enjoy. 2-car garage plus add'l adjacent parking space. And your furniture will fit! (Note: 4th BR does not have a closet.) Whether your commute takes you anywhere in Racine, or south to Kenosha, or west to Union Grove, Burlington, Waterford, or north to Milwaukee, it's an easy commute. Shopping and dining are close by, too. Furnace & water heater replaced in 2016

