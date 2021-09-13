 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

4 bedroom Bungalow on Racine's north side. Freshly remodeled and painted. White trim throughout. Open concept. Kitchen has brand new cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.All new flooring throughout. Bathroom has been completely remodeled. 2 bedrooms on the first floor & 2 bedrooms upstairs. Newer roof. Newer windows. Brand new concrete driveway, patio and sidewalk. New drain tile in the basement with transferable warranty. Glass block windows in basement. New AC and new hot water heater. Fenced in back yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News