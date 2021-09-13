4 bedroom Bungalow on Racine's north side. Freshly remodeled and painted. White trim throughout. Open concept. Kitchen has brand new cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.All new flooring throughout. Bathroom has been completely remodeled. 2 bedrooms on the first floor & 2 bedrooms upstairs. Newer roof. Newer windows. Brand new concrete driveway, patio and sidewalk. New drain tile in the basement with transferable warranty. Glass block windows in basement. New AC and new hot water heater. Fenced in back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900
