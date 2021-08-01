Wonderfully updated and remodeled 4 bedroom home in great West Racine location. Huge master bedroom with Master Bath and 2 closets. Most major components are newer: Windows, Roof, High End Vinyl Flooring, remodeled bathrooms. Large Backyard and updated garage with new slab and overhead doors w/openers. Nothing left to do except move in and start enjoying this wonderful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000
