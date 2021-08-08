4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,900

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with old world charm. This home offers gorgeous detail that is hard to find these days. As soon as you walk in you will notice the natural woodwork, Hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, crown molding, beveled glass french drs, built-in china hutch, beautiful wide staircase, walk-in pantry, fenced-in backyard & patio! Want more? The basement is in the beginning stages of a remodel and waiting for you to bring your final touches with a full bath downstairs and an additional room! This home has so much to offer and conveniently located walking distance from Lake Michigan and our beautiful Downtown. Recent updates include: Furnace (2020) Roof (2010) Water Heater (2018) Refinished hardwood floors (2021) Weatherization (2020). Warranty included! SELLER IS MOTIVATED