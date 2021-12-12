4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $167,400

Amazing well maintained Victorian home with tons of updates and very motivated seller. Just minutes from Lake Michigan. Living Room with open oak spindled staircase & fireplace. Parlor & formal dining room with beautiful bay windows. You do not what to miss out on calling this house your new home. List of seller updates in additional docs including: New garage roof, New garage door, New paver patio with seat walls, New covered pergola. New landscaping.New rubber roof. New facia soffit and gutters, and more