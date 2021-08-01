4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $165,000

This charming 4 bedroom, West Racine bungalow is about as cute as they come! The original charm of the cove ceilings, crown moldings, HWF, plaster walls are perfectly blended with the Sellers meticulous maintenance and updates. The main level features two generous sized bedrooms, full bath with ceramic tile, large formal dining and fully applianced kitchen. Upstairs are 2 very nice sized bedrooms with lots of storage space. Huge 2 car garage, vinyl siding, thermal pane windows,. Sellers believe HWF's are under carpet in the living room and dining room. This is a very nice home!!!!