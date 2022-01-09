4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,000

Just two blocks off lake Michigan this home is nestled within the Racine Historic district on College Ave brick road and tree lined street. Within walking distance to downtown, marina parks and beach.Situated on double lot, this large 4 bedroom home has so much potential. Boasting original vintage charm throughout! The large living room has built in book cases, bay window, fireplace and access to main floor porch. There is a large dining room leading to kitchen with updated cabinets .The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms ,office and bath . Two of the bedrooms lead to large 2nd floor sleeping porch. Property is being sold As-IS . Recent updates include electrical and new Roof on the home. There appears to be hardwood under carpeting