4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $156,000

Great Curb appeal + located in established residential neighborhood on Racines North side!! This spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath bungalow has charm and character throughout. Large living room/Dining room with beauriful hard wood floors and woodwork. Master bedroom W/ hardwood floors and walk in closet and bedroom 2 are locted on main level with Updated family bath. Nice kitchen with view of generous sized landscaped yard .The Upstairs houses cute den/reading nook and 2 bedrooms. (There is plenty of room to rework floorplan upstairs to add a bath if one chooses. ) Newly resided exterior, New carpets in 3 bedrooms + furnace and central air only approx 10 yrs old. All this + 2 car garage and within walking distance to neighborhood school, Zoo and North Beach. A Must see!