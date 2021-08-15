 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000

More house then you can imagine in this Northside location. Full front sitting porch greets you as you enter the home. This features 2 bedrooms on the mail floor with full bath, along with 2 bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Living room has hard wood floors and nice arch detail into the remodeled kitchen. This home comes fully applianced with dishwasher. The dry unfinished basement welcomes your ideas by the new drain tile and supported walls. Safely let your pets out into the fenced in yard.

