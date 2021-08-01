 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000

Large 4 bedroom 2 full bath on the north side of Racine. This home boast a big back yard that is fenced in. Off street parking from jones with garage on Ally. Newer roof, furnace, ac and copper water main. Updated kitchen and baths and some flooring. This property will not qualify for FHA or VA do to some peeling exterior paint

